I had the opportunity to host an exclusive webinar that was limited to HR Certification Institute ‘s credential holders who work for the Most Innovative companies . The topic was HR Strategy and Innovation.

The purpose was to engage HR professionals in a discussion about the intersection of innovation and strategic HR. We had a rich discussion about HR at today’s most innovative companies and how it can play a vital role with senior strategy to identify the people who will help achieve competitive excellence.

Participants included HRCI certificate holders from Amazon, Google, Microsoft, GE, IBM, and others. The conversation among participants focused on four areas:

1. Economic pressures of today’s marketplace

These squeeze organizational leadership to make decisions that are good for the short term, but not necessarily the long term. For example, trimming head count even when it disrupts strategic growth or undercuts long term value generation.

2. Leadership accountability

We heard from one company where leadership takes accountability for employee development, talent management, succession planning, and strategic partnership. One of our participants outlined how the business model in her organization forces full participation with the HR leadership team, and there is comprehensive integration between HR and the other business functions.