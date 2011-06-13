Road Trains–Not Driverless Cars–Are The Future Of Hands-Free Driving

Google may be grabbing headlines for its experiments with driverless cars, but fully robotic vehicles probably aren’t the next step in our automotive future–think about how long it will take for governments to approve the technology and for auto companies to manufacture driverless cars en masse. Instead, we may soon see vehicle platoons (aka “road trains”) that allow software-equipped cars to automatically follow a professional driver in a “lead car”. It’s a technology that could reduce congestion and increase both speed and fuel economy–and according to Volvo, it may be on European roads by 2020.

“This is easier than what Google is trying to do,” Erik Coelingh, a

technical specialist at Volvo, tells Fast Company. “What we are trying to do is

take a step in the middle between the adaptive cruise control cars that

we have

today and the Google car that we have in the future.”

When road train technology is commercialized, a driver equipped with platooning software

could use an in-vehicle navigation screen to find the nearest platoon

and drive to the end of it. At that point, the car could wirelessly connect to the platoon and take over

braking, acceleration, and steering–and drivers could safety start texting or watching a movie.

Volvo imagines that professional drivers would lead each platoon,

though there is no technical reason why regular drivers couldn’t take

over. But just as bus drivers are required to have special licenses,

Coelingh believes that road train lead drivers should probably have

special qualifications for the job. Employing professional drivers would

also remove a lot of legal hurdles, since each road train would be led

by a real, live human.