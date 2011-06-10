ComScore: Groupon-Living Social Battle Brewing In The New Wild West

The daily deals industry is often written about as if it were a Groupon-Living Social horserace a la Coke vs. Pepsi, Apple vs. Microsoft, iOs vs. Android.

But a new analysis from ComScore shows that it’s more like the settlement of the American West: the market is a wide open territory and instead of competing head on, Groupon and Living Social are staking out different areas. All of which suggests that success in this business, at least in the immediate term, will depend more on execution than on market dominance.

“The sheer size and raw potential of the unclaimed market has meant that group buying businesses are engaged in a free-for-all land grab of markets and merchants,” analyst Peter Elbaor writes on the ComScore blog. “It’s easier to build a new market than to steal one away.”

In the U.S., Groupon, according to ComScore, is getting more users in the Midwest and Pacific regions, while Living Social is doing better in the East. Groupon also does better among younger consumers and women, while Living Social’s skews more toward middle age and has equal representation among the genders.