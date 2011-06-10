Top Ten Ways To Instantly Humanize Your Brand

Each day more eyeballs and advertising spend migrates online, intersecting with social media and technologies that place new expectations on a brand. The social revolution currently under way is as profound as the digital revolution that transformed the marketplace fifteen years ago. As such, brands that bear the pain of change and rise to the challenge will profit in the years to come, while those that resist and persist with past thinking and behavior will only accelerate their demise. Here’s a list of the top ten things a company can do to instantly humanize their brand so that it resonates within the social business marketplace.

1. Engage your community in dialogue rather than impose a corporate monologue.

2. Welcome your customer community as a co-author of your brand.

3. Define what your brand stands for, its core values and tone of voice, and then communicate consistently in those terms.

4. Choose to operate with greater transparency, authenticity and accountability for your business practices.

5. Ensure your employees understand what your brand stands for so they can be your first line of word-of-mouth advertising.

6. Revise the metrics by which you measure success to include levels of customer engagement and social capital.