Filtered Water Is Good; Filtered Information, Not So Much

A captain sees the world differently from the bridge than what the folks in the engine room see and experience. If you’ve ever felt that things at your company just aren’t quite right but you can’t put your finger on what precisely those things are, then you’re in the same boat (pardon the pun).

The problem is that when you occupy the lofty perch of senior management, you only receive filtered opinions and feedback from the people below you. That disconnect between you and the operating levels of the company undermines collaboration and business execution.

How can you overcome this problem? Let’s look at what one client did quite successfully earlier this year.

A senior executive recognized that she didn’t have–and couldn’t get–insight into the root causes impeding business execution and collaboration in her company. She sought assistance to objectively assess the situation. She knew that an independent third party has a real advantage in conducting this type of assessment as employees feel they can speak freely and, perhaps for the first time, really be heard without having their message filtered or distorted by their leadership.

We interviewed 25 senior executives and conducted an electronic survey of nearly 1000 additional people (over 600 participated in the online survey!). The findings were confirming, affirming and a bit surprising all at the same time, and enabled us to:

• Identify critical factors affecting collaboration and business execution

• Rate the organization’s current effectiveness with respect to each critical factor, and indicate where the organization should be in terms of a desired rating