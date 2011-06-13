Social Business Leaders Speak Up: 9 Suggestions For Enterprise 2.0

Social continues to be one of the most talked about enterprise

trends (for those whose heads aren’t in the ‘cloud’). So it’s not surprising

how much of this year’s Enterprise 2.0

Conference in Boston (20-23 June) is dedicated to the social aspects of business.

Below are 9 sessions that I find particularly

interesting.

advertisement

I plan to attend the conference, especially the sessions

listed above. I welcome the opportunity

to talk with folks at the show about what is new and significant for business. Feel

free to reach out with ideas. For more about the event, catch the short video below.