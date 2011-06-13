Social Business Leaders Speak Up: 9 Suggestions For Enterprise 2.0

Social continues to be one of the most talked about enterprise
trends (for those whose heads aren’t in the ‘cloud’). So it’s not surprising
how much of this year’s Enterprise 2.0
Conference in Boston (20-23 June) is dedicated to the social aspects of business.
Below are 9 sessions that I find particularly
interesting.
Keynotes
John
Hagel will be talking about tying social
software deployments to performance metrics. Andrew
McAfee, who always has something significant to say, will be talking about
the clash of the old world with
the new Enterprise 2.0 one. Sara
Roberts will be talking about collaboration
with the new generation of enterprise workers.
Ben
Watson will be talking about ‘context,’
which is an important topic in the world of collaboration.
Workshops
SharePoint
2010‘s social components are the topic of a workshop being run by Tony
Byrne and Shawn
Shell. A panel
session, moderated by Mike
Gotta looks at the changing organization structure of the workplace as
collaboration patterns evolve. Finally, another
panel
session, moderated by Susan
Scrupski, will examine real world Enterprise 2.0 implementations.
Tracks
Keri
Pearlson will leading a panel
discussion around leadership in Enterprise 2.0 initiatives. Amy
Wilson will be talking about another hot collaboration topic … organizational
culture.
I plan to attend the conference, especially the sessions
listed above. I welcome the opportunity
to talk with folks at the show about what is new and significant for business. Feel
free to reach out with ideas.
For more about the event, catch the short video below.