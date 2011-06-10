Sarah Palin’s Emails And The New York Times’s Adventures In Crowdsourcing

This afternoon the State of Alaska will release some 24,000 of Sarah Palin’s emails, covering a good deal of her gubernatorial reign. Though the New York Times, along with pretty much every other publication in the free world, has sent reporters (an unspecified number, but likely fewer than 24,000) to Juneau, it recognizes that the trove it’s facing down is a mighty one. So it posted on its politics blog, The Caucus, yesterday, asking if readers might “help us idenfity interesting and newsworthy e-mails, people and events that we may want to highlight.”

Crowdsourcing! Citizen journalism! You’ve heard of it, right? It’s the wave of the future. (Or is it?) The New York Times, that bastion of journalistic traditionalism, surely thought it was dipping a toe into the zeitgeist, and that its readers would be delighted. It thought wrong. And so did others, including The Washington Post. (Update 2:40 PM: After “a strong response to our crowdsourcing call-out on the Palin e-mails,” the Post

wrote it had “reconsidered our approach and now would like to invite comments

and annotations from any interested readers”)

Commenter ire began to snowball in the comments section. “Don’t you folks get paid to do this work yourself?” And: “I’d help out but I need to get a root canal.” And: “Awesome! The NYT wants non-journalists to do their homework for them!” Oh, and: “I don’t recall you soliciting help from people to review the 2,000 page healthcare bill…” “I would rather watch paint dry.” It goes on.

Rarely have crowdsourcing requests gone so wrong. What happened? Here’s a few things you need to consider before issuing a crowdsourcing plea of your own.

1. Know your audience

This is a tricky one, in the Times‘s case, since its audience is so broad. But there are several reasons why the different segments of the NYT‘s audience wouldn’t take kindly to such a request. First, there are a sliver of readers who firmly believe that all coverage of Palin is a sideshow undeserving of media attention. “Palin is only as powerful as the press she receives,” complains one commenter on the site. Second, there is the well-known subgroup of the RCNYTHWNRTNYT’s (rabidly conservative New York Times-haters who nonetheless read the New York Times…OK, maybe they’re not that well-known). These have flocked to the bridge under The Caucus’s post, where, troll-like, they’ve begun beating their chest about the Times‘s liberal bias.