Data Sprawl: How The Web’s Rapid Expansion Will Transform The Global South

In most of Western Europe, North America, and Asia, the Internet is old. The personal computer led the way, eventually bringing hypertext and multimedia into our offices and now, a huge range of digital appliances that regularly stream more data than they store locally. The growth of data traffic over the next decade will be led by every user relying on more devices for megabyte-dense content.

In most of the rest of the world, the Internet is still quite new. The growth of data traffic in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East will be led by an expansion in the number of users. But these new users won’t follow the same trajectory as their counterparts in the already-industrial world. Deep-rooted cultural differences and the simple fact that most of these users will be encountering the web on mobile media devices means that the Internet’s map will need to be redrawn in more ways than one.

Networking giant Cisco has assembled a forecast of the web’s growth over the next five years that showcases some startling numbers: