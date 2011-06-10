How Hybrid Engines Work

Internal combustion. It has been the driving force (pun intended) behind motor vehicles for a century. While there have been problems with rising prices and environmental concerns for decades, it has only been common in the last decade to see vehicles that bypass the gas and start off using a battery electric drive system.

The hybrid, it seems, is changing the way we move.

This infographic by our friends at AutoMD puts it all into perspective, breaking down the way that the two types of engines work together as well as giving us a glimpse of what hybrid technology may look like in the near future. Whether you’re sticking to gas, moving towards all-electric vehicles, waiting for hydrogen technology, or taking the bus, the immediate future is trending towards a mass adoption of hybrid vehicles.

Click to enlarge.