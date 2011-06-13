Five Reasons The Term “Employee Engagement” Makes Me Feel Disengaged

1- Employee engagement has become a buzzword with no meaning in some workplace. What some managers really mean, is that they are engaged in theoretical discussions. They seem to think that if they loudly declare that their whole workforce is engaged, even if few people are, they will be considered a great place to work.

Research has proven, what many of

us have known for years; engaged employees

are more productive, but it is all too

common for organizations to have no idea what that means, in terms

of organizational and employee behavior.

2-

Too many consultants promise to create employee

engagement, when they mean they’ll conduct management training in active

listening, and changing lexicon. Ask an employee if they’ve increased their

participation, or feel more

appreciated, or what they think about the “new” efforts to “engage” them, and

they’ll look at you as if you are speaking Martian.

3-

Organizations measure employee engagement

through an in-house survey, asking employees if they’re happy. If I worked in

one of those organizations, no matter how much confidentiality management, or

HR promised me, there is no way that I would be comfortable being completely

honest.

4-

The term “employee engagement” has become like

the term “diversity” in many organizations; someone gets hired as manager of

diversity, or employee engagement, but they’re not given any authority, or a

budget to do anything, except

attend a conference and hear speakers.

5-

Organizations still resist developing a new kind

of culture where employees are given opportunities to use talents, and genius

that no one knew they had. You can’t “engage” employees unless you ask

employees for their ideas. What a concept!

Instead of talking about employee engagement, let’s talk

about discovering, utilizing, and leveraging employee genius at every level.

Let’s talk about creating a sense of community in organizations, where every

day employees, can be integral members of that community, and develop their own

passion to help the “workplace community,” be successful. This is how we

develop ETO, or Employee Talent Optimization.