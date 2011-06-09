KinectShop: The Next Generation Of Shopping [Exclusive Video]

Virtual reality shopping just got a lot more real–and could soon become a lot more mainstream. “KinectShop” (working title), an augmented reality shopping platform for the Xbox Kinect, exploits the system’s new finger-recognition technology to allow shoppers to grab items from an unlimited shelf of clothes, see how accessories look at multiple angles, and share the photos with friends on Twitter and Facebook for a quick thumbs-up or down.

“The customer can visually see what an object looks like on them without even entering a retail store,” Steve Dawson, Technology Director for the Emerging Experiences group at Razorfish tells Fast Company. Unlike existing virtual shopping that shoehorns 2-D photos on top of body snapshots, “with Kinect, you can find the physical outlines of a person and map it to your body.”

We’ll soon see just how real the augmented reality is, but in the video demo below, the woman using KinectShop looks just like someone trying on clothes in front of a department store mirror, spinning and shifting her body in the familiar fashion poses.

Microsoft’s Kinect has been the fastest-selling consumer electronic device in history, has over 10 million owners, and connects nearly 35 million users through Xbox Live–all of whom are capable of online sharing. “This type of experience is really an untapped market because these devices already live at home,” says Dawson.