Toshiba Creates Thrive Tablet With Lollipop Colors, Bloatware

When it comes to the myriad competitors to Apple‘s iPad–BlackBerry’s PlayBook, Samsung‘s Galaxy Tab, Motorola’s Xoom–they all pretty much look like, well, an iPad: dark borders, glossy displays, smooth back panels in shades of either black or gray. Toshiba’s latest entry, the Thrive tablet, which is available for pre-order June 13, takes a different design approach that is both refreshing and predictable: Toshiba drizzled color on its tablet.

Novel concept? Hardly. But in the world of neutral two-tone tablets, the Thrive, with its lime-lollipop greens and sherbet purples, is a welcome alternative. The Thrive is not trying to be just another iPad clone. Perhaps Toshiba (unlike many other competitors) realized that’s a losing battle–and this might be the device’s biggest advantage.

“Some of the early players are smartphone guys, so their thinking was, the tablet is just a bigger screen,” Carrie Cowan, of Toshiba’s digital products division, told Fast Company. “But we’re laptop guys.” In that sense, Toshiba aimed to pack all the benefits of a laptop inside a tablet, which can make the device feel accessible and crammed at the same time. Yes, it’s awesome that the Thrive features a full-size HDMI port and SD-card reader, USB 2.0 and mini-USB ports, and a replaceable battery. But that also means the tablet’s borders are dotted with a slew of slots and removable panels, which, from what I saw, require strong fingernails to pry open.

The Thrive’s back panel, in my opinion, is the most appealing part of its design. Featuring a slip-resistant, almost-herringbone pattern, the tablet’s cover is rubbery and easy to grip, and won’t suffer from the light scratches or finger smudges common on most other tablets. The panel is also replaceable: Toshiba offers covers in a variety of colors (blue moon, lavender bliss, raspberry fusion, etc.).

The device overall, at 1.6 pounds and with 10.1″ screen, is heavy and thick for a tablet. It was designed by Toshiba’s design team in Tokyo, which as one rep told me, is responsible for “everything from mass transit to washing machines.”