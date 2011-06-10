Nintendo’s Wii U Is Flashy–But Its Competitors May Be Flashier

We like the Nintendo Wii U’s novel premise, we really do. Half embracing the new touchscreen tablet paradigm while at the same time mixing in huge motion-sensing controllers with on-TV video action just seems bold, crazy, and adorably weird. And yes, possibly game-changing. But it might be a doomed effort before it even launches. Wii U isn’t due until some ill-defined moment in 2012, and Apple, Sony, and other competitors are touting very similar, if not far superior, efforts that are scheduled to arrive much sooner.

iDevices and the Apple TV

Hitting the news now is a proof-of-concept game design from Firemint that links an iPad to an HDTV via an Apple TV and Apple’s own AirPlay wireless technology. The game is top-seller Real Racing 2 HD, and the setup is simple: Your iPad hosts the game, with its touchscreen displaying ancillary data (real-time “telemetry,” as it were) and settings options, and you use it to steer and control your race car. The game action itself is displayed on your big-screen TV through a $99 Apple TV.

That’s a 10-inch tablet streaming two HD-resolution images (one at 1080p full HD), with sophisticated motion controls. Plus, unlike the Wii U’s “tablet,” you can take the iPad elsewhere, and use it for all sorts of non-gaming purposes.

Sure, the iPad costs more, Apple’s gaming developer community doesn’t necessarily have the chops that Nintendo can manage, and all this requires Apple’s iOS 5 update, which isn’t due until fall. But AirPlay will also be possible via the iPhone 5 and 2011’s iPod Touch, and probably older gear, too, which brings the price down. And there are tens of thousands of games available in the App Store already.