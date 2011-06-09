Infographic Of The Day: The Dirty Ties Between Docs and Drug Makers

Amid all the debate about our rising health care costs, one thing you almost never hear about is rising drug costs. Think about it: You hear plenty about emergency rooms and chronic care, but nothing about drug prices, which are the main interaction most of us have with the medical industry.

And that’s totally ridiculous: No wonder health care costs are rising so fast, when your doctor prescribes you a $100-a-month drug that could be replaced by a generic, but whose cost neither you nor your doctor is aware of, thanks to the mediating presence of an insurance company.

There’s something fishy afoot, and all you need to do is follow the money, as this superb, vitally important infographic from MedicalBillingAndCoding.Com does. Relying on hard-core investigative reporting from the likes of The New York Times and Pro Publica, it lays out the rivers of cash that drug makers use to ingratiate themselves with the medical community.

Obviously, the drug makers have every incentive to sway the decisions of doctors. They’re protecting a $300 billion industry; keeping drug prices rising at an astronomical 8% a year is just good business. (If 8% a year doesn’t sound like much, consider: If something whose cost is $100 now rose by that rate for 10 years, it would cost $260.)