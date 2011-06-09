What I’ve Learned About Collaboration From My Daughters

I was sitting last week with my older daughter Kate in a restaurant in Ashland, Oregon, as she described the extraordinary experience she’s had as the assistant director of The Pirates of Penzance at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival during the past three months.

Kate has learned a lot about directing a large-scale musical, but the most important lessons she absorbed from working with Bill Rauch, Artistic Director of the festival as well as the director of Pirates, have been about collaboration.

“He surrounds himself,” Kate told me, “with people whose creativity, intellect, and ability he believes in deeply. Once he’s made the decision to bring a person aboard, he never waivers in his confidence in that person’s gifts and brilliance. As a collaborator, you feel compelled to prove him right.”

I spent much of my early career as a journalist. Much of the time, I felt I was defending the words I’d labored over from editors who wanted to change them, or cut the piece to a certain length, or simply put their mark on what I’d written. It was more adversarial than collaborative. Too often, I didn’t feel treated with care, or sensitivity, or respect.

Thirteen years ago, I left journalism to work with a partner on developing a curriculum around helping people more skillfully manage their lives, especially at work. Because we lived in different cities, we developed a practice of working over the phone for two hours every morning, starting at 7 am. The sense of mutual respect was unspoken, but powerful.

There was no pride of ownership. Instead, our practice was to throw our ideas out into the space between us. Then we’d have at them — turning them over, rearranging them, even attacking them in favor of better ideas. The only thing that mattered was creating something richer, deeper, simpler and smarter. We both believed we could produce something better collaboratively than either of us could working alone. The joy when we nailed it felt magical. It never occurred to us to parse who contributed to what. Until, one day, it did.