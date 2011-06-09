Unpaid Work (such as cleaning the house) Differs Around the World

According to OECD, unpaid work is, “…the production of goods and services by family members that are not sold on the market.” Rule of thumb: If a third party could be paid to do the work, it’s considered unpaid work. Examples of unpaid activities include cooking, gardening, cleaning, childcare, laundry, mowing the lawn, walking the dog, or fixing the car. Unpaid work is not to be confused with leisure activities such as watching a movie, playing sports, or reading a book.