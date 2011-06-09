3M’s Visual Impact Scanner Knows What Your Eyes Want

Open a website today, and you’ll be struck with a circus of activity: bold headlines, splash images, drop-down displays, flashing ads. What grabs your attention the most?

That’s the question that advertisers and designers alike have tried to figure out over the years. But until now, the best answers came from either trial-and-error practices or eye-tracking studies, which use software and cameras to monitor a user’s gaze–and are often slow, impractical, and costly. Minnesota-based conglomerate 3M has come up with a different solution, however, and it’s based on decades’ worth of vision research from PhDs and neuroscientists. Called the Visual Attention Service (VAS), 3M has created an algorithm that can scan all types of content (graphical, text) to determine exactly where the average human eye is most likely to be drawn.

“It predicts visual impact,” says William Smyth, a business manager at 3M’s graphics division, who has roughly 30 years experience in image hardware and software. “Whatever creative content you’re working on, we can help make sure it’s going to get people’s attention.”

VAS is a web-based scanning tool. Simply open the service on 3M’s website, upload an image or enter a URL, and VAS will scan the image–in about 20 seconds–and build heat maps and spit our probability scores for the content that is most eye-catching. “When we view things, our eyes actually produce more data than our brains can process, so our brains make decisions about what we should pay attention to,” Smyth says. VAS’s algorithm processes those visual cues–color, edges, faces, shapes, contrast–analyzing and predicting our instinctive responses (that is, our focus for the first three to five seconds) to stimuli.