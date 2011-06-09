Government Agencies Required To Go 95% Green On All Purchases

Last week, the Federal Acquisition Regulations Council released an interim rule on green procurement , requiring that the head of each agency ensure that 95 % of new contract actions are for products and services that are energy efficient, water efficient, bio-based, environmentally preferable or non-ozone depleting, adhering to criteria set out by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Agriculture Department. The agencies also must aim to procure items that contain recycled content and are nontoxic.

Spearheaded by the Defense Department, NASA and the General Services Administration, this new policy, is part of the Obama administration’s campaign to lead by example in sustainable purchasing. The policy also requires all federal contractors to support the government’s goals in environmental management, and includes new requirements for electronic or other paper-saving methods for submitting documents required by contracts.

The interim rule on green procurement it is a follow-up to President Obama’s 2009 executive order on green management that sets sustainability goals for Federal agencies and focuses on making improvements in their environmental, energy and economic performance.

The Executive Order requires agencies to meet a number of energy, water, and waste reduction targets, including:

30% reduction in vehicle fleet petroleum use by 2020;

26% improvement in water efficiency by 2020;

50% recycling and waste diversion by 2015;

95% of all applicable contracts will meet sustainability requirements;

Implementation of the 2030 net-zero-energy building requirement;

Implementation of the stormwater provisions of the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, section 438; and

Development of guidance for sustainable Federal building locations in alignment with the Livability Principles put forward by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Transportation, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Support sustainable communities

Leverage Federal purchasing power to promote environmentally-responsible products and technologies to foster markets in these sectors.

The effects of President Obama’s Executive Order have been rippling through the federal government purchasing community for a while. [See 15 Green Supply Chain Studies You Should Know About]

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently issued its Guides for the Use of Environmental Marketing Claims, commonly known as the Green Guides, to help marketers avoid making environmental claims that are unfair or deceptive under Section 5 of the FTC Act. The Green Guides outline general principles that apply to all environmental marketing claims and then provide guidance on specific green claims, such as biodegradable, compostable, recyclable, recycled content, and ozone safe. The FTC is currently reviewing its Green Guides to ensure that they are appropriately responsive to changes in the marketplace and in consumer perception of environmental claims.

EPA has been soliciting opinions about the role EPA should play in the development, manufacture, designation and use of green and sustainable products. Last fall, the agency EPA held a “listening session”on the EPA’s role in: