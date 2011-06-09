“SimCity” Creator: Players Process “Grand Theft Auto” And “Sims” The Same Way

One of the best-selling video game franchises in history isn’t about killing hookers, decapitating ninjas, or nuking aliens–it’s about raising families and leading prosperous cities.

Will Wright, creator of SimCity, the seminal city planning simulator, and the life-journey spinoff, The Sims, tells Fast Company that video game critics, especially critics of violent video games, have overlooked that there’s little difference between the success of Grand Theft Auto and The Sims–and, why this fact should make educators optimistic for the future of deeply educational video games.

“I think that’s one of the problems a lot of parents have when they see games,” explains Wright. “There’s someone running around with a gun and shooting things and explosions happening. What the kid is seeing is power-ups, teammates, and dead-end paths.”

It’s an idea Wright and others have been talking about for years, but as new games continue to up the violence, shock value, and realism, often succeeding in part on the controversy they inspire, the thesis has never been fresher. The underlying keys to fun, argues Wright, are problem-solving and discovery. Too many educational games approach learning like a thinly veiled multiple-choice test, where science and math problems have single-solution answers, because in “a puzzle, everybody’s going to get the exact answer.”

But open-ended problems of discovery are “student-centered,” Wright emphasizes with a hint of dramatic pause (which, for his speedy explication, is just a few eye blinks). Open-ended games like The Sims and Grand Theft Auto have a near infinite variety of solutions. “Your solution and my solution are entirely unique to us; it actually represents you in some way. Now you want to share that solution in some way.”

Wright’s explanation seems to confirm the wildly popular success of SimCity‘s progeny, such as FarmVille, which have flooded Facebook newstreams with requests to join what is apparently the thrill of digital agriculture.