Quick Decisions Create Regret, Even When They Are Good Decisions

Why do we sometimes regret the choices we make? The obvious answer is that we sometimes make bad choices, with unforeseen (though not necessarily unforeseeable) negative consequences. But that’s not the only time we experience the pain of regret. In fact, we routinely regret perfectly good choices — not because of the outcome, but because of our experience of choosing.

In his excellent book, Blink,

Malcolm Gladwell argues that the quick decision–the “snap” judgment–is much

maligned. He cites many studies

showing that human beings are remarkably good at “thin-slicing”–making a speedy

assessment of situations and acting on conclusions based on very little

information. Haste doesn’t always

make waste, and Gladwell’s got plenty of scientific evidence to prove it.

But even if speedy decisions aren’t necessarily bad ones,

they still have a significant downside–they feel wrong. The popularity of Blink

notwithstanding, people seem to implicitly believe that a quick choice is

always a bad choice. In fact, new

research reveals that when people feel they were rushed while deciding, or that

they rushed themselves, they regret the decisions they make even when they turn

out well.

Two other interesting insights emerged from these studies

that are worth noting. When we

make a choice from among many options, we naturally feel more rushed because

there is so much more information to consider. For example, in one study, people who chose a DVD from a set

of 30 felt significantly more rushed–and regretted their choice twice as much–as those who chose from a set of 5, even when they could take as much time as

they needed.

The second,

related insight is that regret comes from feeling

rushed, not from being rushed. In other words, it’s not how much time

you take to make your decision–it’s whether or not you felt you took enough time.

In the end, if you don’t give yourself the time you feel you need to make a judgment or

choice, you will undermine your satisfaction and your subsequent

experience. You will regret you

decision, even when it is completely unwarranted.

So when someone tries to pressure you into deciding right now–whether it’s a colleague, a

friend, or the guy waiting to take your drink order – get used to saying, “I’m

going to need a little more time.”

You won’t regret it.