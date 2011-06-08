Last week I had 15 Finnish entrepreneurs out to the ranch (Aalto University has a partnership with Stanford’s Technology Ventures Program.) Monday we hosted 40 Danish entrepreneurs for dinner and today its graduate students from Chalmers University in Sweden.
Looks like the ice is melting in Scandinavia.
Welcome to the democratization of entrepreneurship.
Hermione Way of TheNextWeb grabbed me for a short interview belowthat covers the challenges and opportunities of startups outside of Silicon Valley and the never ending discussion of the “new bubble.” (Skip the first minute.)
Reprinted from SteveBlank.com
Steve Blank is a prolific educator, thought leader and writer on Customer Development for Startups, the retired serial entrepreneur teaches, refines, writes and blogs on “Customer Development,” a rigorous methodology he developed to bring the “scientific method” to the typically chaotic, seemingly disorganized startup process. Now teaching Entrepreneurship at three major Universities, Blank is the author of Four Steps to the Epiphany. Follow him on Twitter @sgblank.