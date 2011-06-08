advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Democratization of Entrepreneurship

By Steve Blank1 minute Read

Last week I had 15 Finnish entrepreneurs out to the ranch (Aalto University has a partnership with Stanford’s Technology Ventures Program.) Monday we hosted 40 Danish entrepreneurs for dinner and today its graduate students from Chalmers University in Sweden.

Looks like the ice is melting in Scandinavia.

Welcome to the democratization of entrepreneurship.

Hermione Way of TheNextWeb grabbed me for a short interview belowthat covers the challenges and opportunities of startups outside of Silicon Valley and the never ending discussion of the “new bubble.” (Skip the first minute.)

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life