Recollection: A Collaborative Tool For Sharing And Visualizing Cultural Data

As digital tools move on, standards change, and interoperability fails, we lose access to older information. As our history becomes harder to access, only the newest information rises to the top, leaving us with a collective digital memory that is foggy on anything but the most recent past.

To correct this problem, the Library of Congress is debuting Recollection, a free platform developed by the LoC’s digital preservation program, with help from information architecture company Zepheira, to preserve and present digital history.

The idea behind Recollection is simple: it allows the LoC and its cultural heritage partner institutions to easily pool and visualize their collections. What was a giant, unwieldy database can be easily transformed into an interactive timeline, map, tag cloud, or a range of other highly readable interfaces. Then you can embed the tool back into your own organization’s site. Think of it as a kind of YouTube for museums (or amateur historians).

Like YouTube making all videos viewable on one platform, Recollection solves a similar problem: Museums capture data in a huge range of incompatible formats. Not only are the core media being stored differently (text, numbers, photos, video, etc.), but so are the metadata and database structures themselves.

Each style of organizing data might make sense for each institution’s process and the specifics of particular collections. But as a consequence, for the past decade, every museum has essentially had to come up with their own internal management and web presentation schools from scratch. They’ve also had a difficult time sharing information, which would enhance their individual collections by putting them in a broader context. Archivists were capturing, describing, and preserving huge amounts of data, but the archives were “dark”: inaccessible to almost everyone except those doing the archiving.

Translating metadata