3 Ways Intel Is Changing The Energy Landscape

When a computing giant like Intel decides to get into the energy management space, it’s safe to assume that big things are coming. We’ve seen hints of it before–Intel announced in 2009 that it was working on energy management systems for buildings–and at this week’s Research@Intel event, Fast Company had the chance to see some of the company’s freshest research-stage projects that could soon be changing the way the world uses and generates electricity.

Emerging Market Microgrids

Indian schools are required to offer computer instruction, but many of them lack power. Solar power is one solution, but Intel Labs India has been working on another: a low-cost, simple add-on to a bike (pictured above) that generates enough power to charge a cell phone, LED light, or even a classroom PC. After pedaling for five minutes, a user can juice up a cell phone for five hours of use. Thirty minutes of peddling yields enough energy to power a computer for three hours. The device currently costs $80, but Intel is working to get the price down to just $25, which is what an average cell phone costs in India.

Wireless Energy Sensing Technology

So you don’t have a smart meter, but you don’t want to deal with a home energy monitoring system that has a complicated installation process (see the Ted 5000). It’s a quandary that many energy-conscious consumers have to deal with, and one that Intel thinks it can solve with the Intel Labs Wireless Energy Sensing Technology (WEST), a simple plug-in device that keeps track of the energy use of all the devices in your home. WEST works by observing the unique power line signatures of different gadgets (i.e. a fridge or a dishwater) and matching those signatures to a database so it can tell when devices have been turned on or off. Once set up, WEST establishes a wireless link to a home network so that users can keep track of energy data on their smartphones, laptops, and TVs. WEST is currently undergoing in-home trials.