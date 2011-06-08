The High Cost Of High Tech Inventory

Acer is going to have to write down $150 million in inventory in Europe according to a June 6, 2011, Wall Street Journal article: Acer Reassesses Inventory Policy . This likely comes as a result of:

• Earlier sales stuffed the channel with inventory volumes that exceeded market demand

• Short product life cycles for high tech products render today’s inventory obsolete if it is not sold rapidly

• Even heavy discounting can fail to create demand for inventory no one really wants as a product has passed its prime

I see the Wall Street Journal article as highlighting an inherent weakness of the mass production business paradigm–forecasting. This paradigm requires that:

• Inventory must be built to a forecast–a forecast that is based on “market” assumptions, not actual customer demand

• Inventory must be available in the sales channel to be sold–not having an item in stock can cost a manufacturer a sale