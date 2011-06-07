Nintendo Crashes The Tablet World With A Game-Changing Entrance

Living room entertainment just got one step closer to having a true three-dimensional virtual environment: Nintendo’s new Wii U tablet remote control scans a virtual world in 360 degrees as the user moves it in orbit around his or her body. The brand new technology opens exciting possibilities for not just gaming, but for the exploding tablet market.

The video below that we were able to obtain from the E3 press booth shows a prototype game where one player with the Wii U assumes a starship, which hunts two players on the ground controlled by the standard Wii remote control.

Just like how the Wii remote become the intellectual epicenter for the next generation of motion-controlled consoles, Wii U will likely set the standard for multiple screen and 3-D experiences. Games are now interactive in all 360 degrees. In the video below of a different game, the user jerks the Wii U in all directions to block arrows that are being shot from all sides.