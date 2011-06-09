How Google’s Robot Cars Will Revive Sprawl

1. Google’s Robot Cars

Testifying before the Nevada State Assembly in April to have the state legalize its driverless cars, Google lobbyist David Goldwater asked the state’s transportation committee to “imagine a time when we will be able to call our public transportation on our cell phones or smartphones and tell it to come to our door to pick us up, without anybody in it, take us to our job, and be released to go perform the same service for somebody else.”

But a world filled with robot cars may have consequence even their

creator can’t predict. Driverless cars would be a perfect match for

car-sharing services such as Zipcar or Getaround, gradually replacing

the idea of car ownership with “mobility-as-a-service.” That, in turn,

may lead to a precipitous fall in car ownership–as high as 50%–while breathing new

life into suburbia and creating more congestions as the pain of commuting lessens. And what would halving the

number of cars on the road mean for the Detroit Three–and the taxpayers

who’d like the rest of their bailout back?

Six months before that hearing, when they were first reported in The New York Times, Google’s test cars had traveled 140,000 miles with only one accident. (A car was rear-ended while stopped at a light.) Since then, its car czar Sebastian Thrun–a former Stanford AI professor who won DARPA’s autonomous vehicle competition in 2005–has been vocal about the possibilities of cars without drivers, including fuel efficiency and fewer fatalities. And, perhaps most importantly, a future without horrible commutes.

2. The Commute of the Future

At last month’s Maker Faire 2011 in San Mateo, California, Thrun regaled the crowd

with visions of a “car-train” composed of robot cars traveling on

highways in close proximity to each other, using the “drafting”

technique typical of NASCAR drivers to speed up while saving fuel by as

much as 25 percent. “Think about the car as a medium of mass transit,”

he said, because you wouldn’t have to think about where you were going

or how you were getting there.