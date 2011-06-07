Consumers Desire A Better World

The first inklings that consumers truly desire a better world arose in the early years of the environmental movement. Beginning in the 1960s and 1970s, environmentalism was the launching point for a new consumer consciousness that business practices were negligently destroying the Earth by poisoning and polluting the air, water, and soil for profit’s sake. In the United States, this consciousness then morphed in the 1990s into a wider movement that became known as corporate social responsibility (CSR), by which consumers sought to hold companies responsible for a broad range of sound business practices.

It’s worth noting that in Europe, environmentalism and CSR had already

been part of the tacit contract between corporations and society, and many of

those governments regulated corporate activities more highly to begin with.

But the strength of the CSR movement in America and the increasing globalization

of companies have made the consumer push for socially responsible

companies into a global cause.

Consumers desiring a better world have already achieved some successes

in this regard, helping to transform several industries from the ground up. In

the car business, for example, consumers clamoring for a more environmentally

responsible car got Toyota’s attention–and the Prius and its Hybrid Synergy

Drive engine were born. Consumers also helped reshape the grocery industry

through their desire for organic and healthier foods, opening the door for companies

like Whole Foods and Wild Oats, whose successes in turn forced traditional

grocery chains to begin adding organic foods as well. Consumers acting

in conjunction with advocacy organizations like Greenpeace have also leaned

on companies like Nestlé and Cadbury to encourage them to source their supplies

such as palm oil from vendors that don’t deforest the land or threaten the

species that live there.

While consumer power for a better world is still nascent, it’s poised to skyrocket.

Consumer pressure will greatly expand the breadth and depth of CSR,

forcing companies to willfully change their practices. This consumer drive will

become unstoppable for three reasons. First, following the Great Recession,

many consumers are simply frustrated and angry at corporations. Millions of

them have been personally affected by the relentless corporate drive for profit

above all else, having lost their jobs. These are people who are now distrustful

of corporations and intolerant of selfish behaviors that negatively affect their

lives and their planet.

Second, many consumers, especially those of the Millennial generation,

are no longer willing to tolerate corporations and brands that neglect purpose

or prevaricate about their efforts to be responsible citizens. They will especially

vilify companies caught “greenwashing” (exaggerating or lying about the ecofriendliness

of their products), “cause-washing” (advertising their support for

a cause, only to be revealed later as having donated little or no money), or

“local-washing” (claiming their products are made from local produce or materials

when, in fact, they are not).

Third, and perhaps most important, consumers are simply becoming more

aware of the need for capitalism to evolve. They want to see companies adopt

a more constructive rationale in the practice of their businesses, and they will

have less tolerance for those that fail to place purpose at the core of their missions

and strategies. Such consumers will increasingly seek to conduct their

business transactions only with corporations and brands that practice purposeful

capitalism with transparency, authenticity, and accountability throughout

their entire supply and sales chains.

Today’s consumers are eager to become loyal fans of companies that respect

purposeful capitalism. They are not opposed to companies making a

profit; indeed, they may even be investors in these companies–but at the core,

they want more empathic, enlightened corporations that seek a balance between

profit and purpose. The 2009 Edelman “Goodpurpose” survey of 6,000

consumers aged 18-64 across ten countries overwhelmingly confirmed this

consumer sentiment. Here are some of the statistics that show the extent to

which consumers want a better world and are willing to support those corporations

that make an effort to deliver it: