Nintendo Wii U Announced, Brings HD Tablet Gaming

The Nintendo Wii U, the latest console from Japanese gaming company Nintendo, was announced in a press event in Los Angeles today. Though a follow-up to their popular and bestselling Wii, the Wii U shows a new strategy for the company: beating PS3 and Xbox 360 at providing the most cutting edge HD graphics–a demo of a bird flying through a landscape provided realism beyond current gaming tech. It will launch Holiday season 2012.

What the system has beyond power, is a few innovative touches. The controller looks more like a tablet, with a 6.2″ touchscreen that allows new gameplay experiences–both using the screen as a second monitor for additional info during a game, using the touch screen for interesting controls (like flicking ninja stars at the screen), or to move a game from the TV to the controller, essentially as another portable, but tethered wirelessly to the console. Like a tablet, it features a front camera and mic for video chat and a gyroscope and accelerometer for motion control. It is also backwards compatible with past Wii games and accessories.