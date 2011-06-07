Stay Classy, Contractor: A Survival Guide

Every

office is a community, and most are weird little communities. Having

hired contractors over the past ten years and now working as one, here

are a few things I have learned to sort out the strangeness and up the

niceties in the contractor lifecycle.

Insist upon introductions.

Pretend

you are Alice in Wonderland, for just like that marvelous book, you

will meet all sorts of characters who think you are quite odd. Many of

them will perpetually be in a terrible hurry somewhere, but you do need

to tell each person you meet your role, the length of your contract,

what teams you are working with, and some relevant piece of your

background experience. Stationing yourself near the printer is

particularly helpful when trying to meet everyone.

Two

bonus Alice tips: Avoid eating cakes in their entirety (or really

anything lying around in the break room), and do not mention your cat.

Bring one piece of memorabilia in for validation.

Most

of us in Contractor World have worked for at least one company in a

long-term capacity. Doubtless, you received some silly swag from a

company retreat, party, or from an industry event. I have a large

glamour shot of a ferret with former colleagues’ signatures that works

well for this purpose. The reason to bring old office swag in? Something

to point at if (when) someone mistakes you for an intern. Introductions

mitigate the risk of this happening, but accept the compliment on your

youthful vitality, point to the ferret image, and say, “I’m a

contractor, actually. I’m hoping this office cherishes ferrets as much

as my last office did.”

Defeat the Mean Girls.

Ask

for every style guide and documentation available to understand the

office etiquette, even and especially from groups you may only be

working with indirectly. Know the guides better than staff do. Often as a

contractor you are marooned in a desk where you cannot know the email

chains that encircle your reputation if you misstepped. Make sure to

resolve any confusion face to face, always including HR, and take pains

to thank your manager for helping you understand the office culture.

Serve up your opinion, but start through private channels.

One

of the main things you’ll miss as a contractor is that feeling of

responsibility to a team, that ownership of some part of a project.

Being copied on team emails can be deliciously tempting: a moment to

step in and share your great insight! This usually backfires. Try

emailing the project lead instead of replying to all and offer your

opinion in a way that doesn’t reflect badly or undercut anyone else’s

domain expertise. (e.g. “When I worked for ___, we solved this by _____

and it worked really well.”) Be prepared for your vote to be ignored and

your email unanswered.