Annette Funicello and Jimmie Dodd, fans’ favorite mouseketeers. | Photograph courtesy of Everett Collection

Think Comic-Con, but replace the superheroes with princesses. This year’s D23 Expo — the second gathering of the fast-growing Disney official fan club — will welcome fanatics to Anaheim, California, for three days of archival costume and prop showcases (Annette Funicello’s Mickey Mouse Club sweater!), celebrity sightings (Johnny Depp!), trivia tournaments, and advance screenings of upcoming movies. Aside from making its fans very happy, what’s in it for Disney? Plenty. In addition to 20,000 square feet of absurdly priced memorabilia, like a $400 Snow White jewelry box, some 40,000 Disneyphiles will shell out as much as $136 for entry. Sounds like Bob Iger’s dreams are coming true too.