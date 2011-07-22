Corporate partnerships come and go — unless you go into business with your best friend. To celebrate Friendship Day, we’ve rounded up our favorite (and most lucrative) friendships. Whether entertainers or tech geeks, these buddies mean business.

Will Ferrell and Adam McKay

BFF BACKSTORY: The two funnymen met while working at Saturday Night Live in the ’90s.



LAUGH FACTORY: They’ve penned box-office hits Anchorman and Step Brothers. Website Funny or Die launched in 2007; its first video, The Landlord, earned 70 million views.



NEXT BIG THING: Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, a comedy based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, hits theaters in 2012. Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig

BFF BACKSTORY: The Marchesa designers met as teens at London’s Chelsea College of Art and Design.



STAR POWER: Red-carpet regulars Sandra Bullock and Kate Hudson routinely sport Marchesa frocks.



HIGH-MINDED: Despite price tags well over $1,000, Marchesa pieces are top sellers at Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Bill Hewlett and David Packard

BFF BACKSTORY: The late Stanford chums’ first product, an audio oscillator built in a garage, was used by Walt Disney to test theater sound systems before the 1940 release of Fantasia.



PLAYING GAMES: A coin toss decided whose name would be first in the company’s title.



A LASTING LEGACY: In 2007, HP became the first IT company to boast revenue of more than $100 billion. Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King

BFF BACKSTORY: These ladies hit it off in their twenties while working at a Baltimore TV station.



COLLABORATIVE SPIRIT: King appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show 140 times and is editor-at-large at O, The Oprah Magazine.



WATERCOOLER-WORTHY: Highlights of the pair’s public friendship include a cross-country road trip and an epic fried-food taste test at the State Fair of Texas. Richard L. Simon and M. Lincoln Schuster

BFF BACKSTORY: The Columbia grads met when Simon, a piano salesman, targeted Schuster as a prospective customer.



A PUZZLING START: They published the first ever crossword puzzle

book in 1924; four volumes took sales past 1 million copies.



BOOKING IT: The late pals’ company now publishes 2,000 titles

a year; 2010 saw $790 million in revenue.

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield

BFF BACKSTORY: The duo bonded as the slowest runners in their seventh-grade gym class.



GOING GLOBAL: There are 498 Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops around the world. More than 1 million cones are given away on the annual Free Cone Day.



AMERICONE DREAM: Snack staples Chubby Hubby and Phish Food are just two of the 44 permanent Ben & Jerry's flavors.