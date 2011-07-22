advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Retail Customer Experience Executive Summit

By Hans Villarica1 minute Read

If you’ve ever browsed the shelves at your local bookstore only to go home and purchase online, you’re a brick-and-mortar retailer’s worst nightmare. As former giants like Borders moved toward bankruptcy in 2010, U.S. e-retailers hit $165.4 billion in sales — twice as much as five years ago. Traditional outlets are left with one competitive advantage: customer experience, the talk of this Minneapolis forum. Barnes & Noble, for example, offers deals to those who visit stores with e-readers. “Best-in-class retailers,” says event producer James Bickers, “compete on more than price.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life