It’s been 20 years since fans flocked to Chicago for the first Lollapalooza music festival to catch a glimpse of Ice-T and the Violent Femmes. After struggling in the late ’90s as bands lost interest in festivals, Lolla’s now stronger than ever thanks to a sturdy partnership with the city’s park district. If you’re one of the 225,000 fans visiting Grant Park in August to hear headliners Eminem and Coldplay, you’ll need a few breaks from the crowd. Here’s where to take them.

1. Millennium Park

One of former Mayor Richard Daley’s crowning achievements, this park opened in 2004, replacing a rail yard and parking lot with public art and gardens. Check out Yvonne Domenge’s abstract sculptures, or make like a true tourist and take a photo of your reflection in the park’s giant stainless-steel bean, Cloud Gate, created by sculptor Anish Kapoor to reflect the Chicago skyline.

2. Graham Elliot

If you’re still hungry after sampling the festival feast organized by Graham Elliot, Lollapalooza’s culinary director (last year’s hits were lobster corn dogs and Asian pork belly sliders), head to his namesake restaurant for indoor treats like sweetbread empanadas or cocoa gateau with “chocolate gel.”

3. Museum of Contemporary Art

The museum, which boasts pieces by Chuck Close and Jenny Holzer, will conveniently host its monthly First Fridays cocktail party this weekend, offering festival-goers a break from the music and sweaty crowds.

4. Big Star

This taco joint and bar lives inside a former gas station, where the Schlitz is cheap and the tacos are tasty — especially those filled with tilapia.