Solar Power Beats the Heat at the MLB All-Star Game

It’s not the competition between the National and American leagues that will have fans sweating buckets at the All-Star Game at Phoenix’s Chase Field. The city’s heat — projected to top 100 degrees — will greet the game’s 48,000 spectators. To keep them cool, the stadium operators commissioned power company APS to build a solar structure near the park’s western entrances. Spanning 17,280 square feet, its shade will keep fans out of the heat and generate 101,000 kilowatt hours of electricity annually — enough to power the ballpark lights for 11 games. Sounds like a home run to us.
