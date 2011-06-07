3 Things Apple Left Us Hanging On: Music Streaming, Voice Control, And iPhone 5

There’s been a rush of news from Apple this week: About OS X Lion, and the number of apps that Apple appears to be co-opting; about iOS and how it’s incorporating more features from OS X; and iCloud, where Apple pushes all your details into the sky so all your devices can access them. But even with those big headlines, some hoped-for items were conspicuously missing:

Music streaming

A cloud-based iTunes and iTunes Match (which lets you store and share non-iTunes purchased songs for $24.99 a year) are transformational for regular Apple music users–they’re both systems that make sharing your music files between your computers and various iDevices much easier. Match also lets Apple monetize piracy (because Match doesn’t care if you paid for your music or not). It’s a strong rival to Amazon‘s and Google‘s own music-locker systems.

But what it lacks is music streaming. It’s a subtlety, but has big implications for how you use your music. Using the cloud-based iTunes, you can access, for free from your desktop, tracks you’ve previously synced to the iCloud database from your iPhone after the track is whisked from Apple’s servers to your device or desktop. It’s saved there, and you can play it over and over. But it’s not streamed.

It may be because Apple couldn’t land the right kind of deal with the recording industry, despite persuading them it should let files be centrally stored in Apple’s servers. It may be that Apple has yet to finalize the technology in iOS and OS X to make this work smoothly (we hear the record negotiations were going on as recently as last week). It may be that these features will pop up in a 5.x iteration of iOS 5. But they’re not here. That’ll disappoint some people who like the idea of accessing music on the fly via Rdio or Spotify. But at least the traffic-beleaguered cell phone networks will breathe a sigh of relief.

Nuance voice control and synthesis