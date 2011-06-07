Groupon Founders Reinvent The Pawnshop

A new pawnshop opened today. That’s not the sort of thing Fast Company would typically cover. Only, the pawnshop opened on the Internet. And it has the backing ($1.5 million worth) of Lightbank, the Chicago-based fund that brought us a little thing called Groupon. Yep, Pawngo.com, a digital pawnshop, emerges from beta today.

“I was in the brick-and-mortar pawn industry for a little over 25 years,” Todd Hills (pictured here), CEO of Pawngo, tells Fast Company. He built up a little Rocky Mountain pawnshop empire, running stores all over Colorado and Utah, eventually selling them to EZCORP, the pawnshop mega-company. A few years ago, Hills got to talking with his partner Jim McHose about their next step. “I walked into Jim’s office one day and said, you know what, Jim? We’re gonna launch the model on the Internet.”

Their first offering, though, the not-so-imaginatively-named Internet Pawn, was only a partial success. (We’ve heard, however, that failure can be a good thing.) It’s true, the site issued about 1,000 loans after launching in 2009. And people who used the site trusted it and recommended it to friends and family. But its user interface left something to be desired. Lightbank’s Kevin Leland spotted this. “Internet Pawn was trying to ask the girl to sleep with them on the first date,” Leland tells Fast Company. By this he means that it asked for all sorts of personal information far too soon in the relationship with a circumspect site visitor. “Jim and I are not Internet marketing guys at all,” admits Hills now.

The redesigned Pawngo takes things slow. It holds the user’s hand through the registration process, explaining why they need to ask for certain kinds of information.

Here’s how the site works. Let’s say you’re in a bind, and want to come up with some cash, quick–maybe even within 24 hours. And let’s say you have a diamond ring that’s worth, at this point, $5,000. You log on, tell Pawngo about your item, and Pawngo makes its own remote assessment. They email you an offer, and then you FedEx it to them (“FREE!” says the site; Pawngo also insures the assets in transit). Pawngo then wires you the money.

In the $5,000 ring scenario I mentioned, Hills says you could expect to see between $2,000-$4,000, “depending on the situation.” Here, he claims, is one respect in which the digital pawnshop will greatly differ from the seedy image Hollywood has given us (though sometimes deserved) of the brick-and-mortar versions. Hills says his employees are trained to listen to the story of the circumstances that led to the customer’s decision to pawn the item. If the circumstances are dire–he mentioned that one of his first Pawngo customers was a woman who needed to make a trip to Houston for cancer treatment–and if the attachment to the heirloom in question is great, you may receive a higher loan. “That’s the beauty of the way we operate,” says Hills. “We can develop relationships with customers, find some time on the phone. In a brick-and-mortar store, you’re talking to an employee who makes $8 to $10 an hour who doesn’t care about your situation.”