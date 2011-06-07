Full Service Digital Is Here

It seems like it has taken forever, but someone has finally done to digital representation what Bezos did to retail, pulled together all the pieces of the puzzle and optimized all the moving parts. Al DiGuido, a long-time shaper and player in the digital marketing industry, is CEO of Zeta Interactive and is exerting his influence to make full service digital an operational reality.

Zeta Interactive combines talent and technology in five important areas to provide cross-media, multi-channel marketing solutions. These are:

email marketing communications solutions

interactive marketing, technology and services

direct response and search marketing

brand strategy and creative agency

mining of the social Internet for business intelligence

I had a chance to speak with Al recently and asked him what makes Zeta different from what we’ve seen in the past. He told me, “We are in a position to provide value at every point in the process, creating synergies instead of roadblocks, which is what the market often experiences. Rather than having to coordinate multiple parties who may or may not speak together, we can provide a seamless customer experience that leverages our different capabilities.”

Al has a history of forging the frontier when it comes to email campaign development and industry specific marketing automation technologies. Once upon a time he held the reigns for Computer Shopper – remember the telephone-book size magazine every PC builder ordered parts from? He grew the Ziff-Davis publication through interactive channels as well as in print and broadcast, bringing in up to 40% of the advertising revenue for ZDNet, a kingpin of the Internet.

After that he went on to lead Bigfoot Interactive as CEO where he generated $25m in topline revenues with a bottom line of $11.5m while building what is still today one of the most admired email technology platforms. Following he became CEO of Epsilon Interactive which generated over $135m in topline with $33m EBITDA.

Zeta was formed in 2007 and under DiGuido’s leadership has begun working with giants that include Time Inc, Sony Electronics, ADP, Hewlett-Packard, JP Morgan Chase, and many others. This is clearly how the big boys play. DiGuido has set the standard.