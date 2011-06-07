iFive: Clinton On Google Vs. China, Sony Hacked Again, RSA Security “Keys” Hacked, Weiner’s Tweets, Sony PS Vita Revealed

1. The ongoing spat between Google and China has now pushed upward to political levels–and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has chosen to respond with a public comment on the matter. Google “believes” the attacks originated in China, they’re being treated very seriously in an “ongoing investigation” that wraps in the FBI.

2. Meanwhile Sony has, yet again, suffered its own hack attack–seemingly hitting the news headlines as Sony’s execs presented live onstage at E3. The hack was again performed by LulzSec (which yesterday “kindly” hacked Nintendo to prove a security hole exists) and the team has posted files relating to the Sony Computer Entertainment Developer Network online as proof.

3. RSA Security, supposedly relying on encrypted hardware “keys” to provide super-protected access to computers, has admitted its systems were compromised for “virtually every customer” it has by hackers who broke its security. RSA has admitted its violated code keys were involved in the hack at Lockheed Martin, although apparently no data was stolen from the system. RSA is replacing or monitoring every code key it’s issued.

4. Internet history, of sorts, was made last night when Rep. Anthony Weiner admitted he did send pictures of his bulging underpants to a young girl on Twitter. It was part of a “joke” that was meant to be a direct message, a tearful and genuinely shaken Weiner revealed. He’s learned his lesson. The news highlights two things: Twitter has become so powerful a news entity it can bring down a politician. And Twitter needs to brush up its interface to make DMs more identifiable versus public messages.

5. Sony has now officially announced its next-generation handheld games machine, the successor to the PSP: It’s re-dubbed the PS Vita, and it’ll hit shelves late in 2011. The price is $249, which pitches it directly in competition with the iPod Touch (everyone’s surprise gaming champion) and the Nintendo 3DS. In terms of raw computing power, the Vita has plenty more than its peers–but it’s not as flexible as the Touch and may be too complex for gamers the 3DS appeals to.

