More Machine Than Man Now? Xbox Pushes Kinect’s Gesturing Gameplay To New Level

Humans were not meant to experience the exhilaration of life-threatening action while slumped on a couch covered in Doritos crumbs. Celebrity voice-overs and cinema story lines are drops in a shallow pool of experience without raw physiological emotion.

From recognizing the trigger-pulling motion of a single finger to

activating Jedi powers through a push of the hands, Microsoft has taken a

leap forward toward a more visceral gaming experience with enhanced

gestural commands that control avatars with intuitive, life-like

movements. At yesterday’s Xbox E3 announcement, Microsoft demonstrated two games

that may give them a lengthening lead in the three-way race for gamer

dollars. Star Wars: Old Republic is every fan’s geeky fantasy:

Robots are tossed around with Force powers gestured through the familiar

Jedi pushing movement. Kudo Tsunoda, creative director for Kinect, says that it was previously difficult to

become immersed in the Star Wars universe, when “I’m using the Force by

pushing a button. Like, it just doesn’t make any sense. It doesn’t make

you feel like a powerful Jedi.”

Body and mind share a deep cognitive connection: Reenacting specific movements can trigger a rush of memories and emotions. Upright positions, tensed muscles, and quick movements spark the body’s primative flight or fight response, along with a flood of heightened excitement. “It immerses you in the world,” Tsunoda tells Fast Company. “Letting people build that connection between themselves and their character is really a strong kind of emotion.”