The Apple Land Grab: How The Free Cloud Will Help Grow A Nation

The most important thing Apple announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday had nothing to do with new software features or services. It had to do with prices.

Apple’s new Lion operating system will sell for just $29.99. And for the iCloud? Precisely $0.

Apple is making a land grab. It is remaking the world of personal computing, and wants to lure as many users into this world as possible. The losses it takes today are simply an investment in future revenues from devices, software, and services it will sell to the Apple Nation.

The Mac operating system traditionally retails for $129. And iCloud, Apple’s new system that allows you to keep your documents, photos, and music synced across all your devices–phones, tablets, and PCs–would normally cost between $10 and $20 depending on the amount of storage space provided.

The more members of Apple Nation, the more sales it will make–of devices, from MacBook Airs, to iPads, to iPhones; of software; and of apps in the iTunes and Mac App Stores.

Importantly, pricing wasn’t the only aspect of Apple’s land grab. It also did a great job of crafting a highly desirable service. As we wrote about earlier today, iCloud makes it a snap to keep documents, email, photos, and music synced across all the devices you use today.