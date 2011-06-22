NUMEROLOGY | Harry Potter And The Multibillion-Dollar Empire





409,000 PEOPLE follow J.K. Rowling on Twitter — even though the Harry Potter scribe has posted only six tweets. “Pen and paper are STILL my priority at the moment,” reads one.

20,000 SPECTATORS watched 46 teams run around on broomsticks at the 2010 Quidditch World Cup in New York, which pays homage to Harry’s favorite sport. The winner hailed from Middlebury College, home to the four-year-old International Quidditch Association.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT SPENT $200 MILLION developing the Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction, which opened in June 2010. Within three months, overall park attendance spiked 36%, concession revenue soared 60%, and merchandise sales more than doubled.

In 2001, Jelly Belly started selling real-life versions of the Harry Potter-inspired snack Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans. There are now 20 flavors, including booger, black pepper, grass, and rotten egg.

AT LEAST 13 COLLEGES have taught Harry Potter-themed courses, including Swarthmore (“Battling Against Voldemort”), Yale (“Christian Theology and Harry Potter”), and Oregon State (“Finding Your Patronus”).