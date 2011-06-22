Jackie Hernandez Talks Cross-Promotion At NBCUniversal

Hernández, 45, oversees all domestic revenue, marketing, and digital media for Telemundo and Mun2 (the Latino Youth cable network).

“HISPANICS DON’T live in a country called Hispania. They live right here. This spring, NBCUniversal launched ‘Hispanics at NBCU,’ a company-wide initiative designed to bring the larger culture into the Hispanic media world and the Hispanic media world into the larger media world. For example, in April, on Telemundo, we aired the Latin Billboard Awards, which is one of the largest music-award shows in the Hispanic market. We promoted it across all of NBCU and ran a lot of marketing and cross-promotion. Then, on the reverse side, during the show, we promoted Universal’s movie Fast Five. Moving forward, the vision is to do this with four or five different properties.”