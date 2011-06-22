Colin Spooner On Brazil’s Olympic Retail Efforts

Spooner, 44, manages a consultancy launched by ad agency Pereira & O’Dell, whose majority owner is Brazilian advertising giant Grupo ABC.

“PODSPORT HELPS U.S. brands launch in Brazil and Brazilian brands launch in the U.S. For one of our clients, Form Athletics, a mixed-martial-arts apparel and gear company, we’re helping it develop its entire business strategy for Brazil. We’re finding it licensees and distributors, finding retail partners, and helping it develop its supply chain for Brazil. We’re also helping it come up with a launch strategy for its brand of products. That’s not something Pereira & O’Dell does typically. The upcoming world sporting events in Brazil–the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics–are fantastic opportunities for brands to be a part of a global dialogue.”