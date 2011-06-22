Ruby Anik On Remembering Mother’s Day Twice A Year

Anik, 54, is responsible for managing the JCPenney brand and all of its consumer marketing campaigns, including multicultural outreach.

“WE THINK OF the Hispanic audience holistically at JCPenney. We don’t just think about marketing; we think about merchandise. There’s a Hispanic team, which is made up of marketing, merchandising, planning, real estate, and store operations. The team works to address the audience. We look at sizing, so you’ll have smaller sizes in the stores that have large Hispanic customer bases. For stores near the border, we see if there are any Mexican holidays we need to address. Mexican Mother’s Day is on a different day. Do we have the merchandise for both days? The Latina woman is very important to us. We don’t approach her as an advertising target but as someone we want to build a lifelong relationship with.”