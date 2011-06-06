Apple’s Putting Your Music, Documents, And Photos Into iCloud

“We’re going to demote the PC and the Mac to just be a device,” said Steve Jobs in his keynote address at Apple‘s WWDC conference today. “We’re going to move your hub, the center of your digital life, into the cloud.”

Apple revealed its long-awaited cloud sharing and sync service today, iCloud. Far more than a way to back up files to a distant server, iCloud is integrated across Apple desktops and mobile devices to ensure that all of your computers can synchronize contacts, calendars, email, apps, music, photos, and more. While there are other companies that offer parts of all these services–Amazon’s latest music service, Google’s Gmail inbox–no one combines it all into one seamless service that also works across a set of hardware devices. And it’s free.

To understand the problem that iCloud solves, start by thinking about the way you handle photos across your devices now. When you store a photo on your phone, you’d like it to seamlessly pop up on your Mac without having to tinker around in iPhoto…and probably be accessible on your iPad so you can show it to granny later with ease. Contacts are another obvious beneficiary–when you add a new one on your iPhone, you’d like it to be available later on your Mac right away, without the need for syncing.

And that’s what the new service promises to do. iCloud, Jobs notes, “stores all your content in the cloud and wirelessly pushes it out to all your devices” with a trademark Apple slickness so that “it all just works.” The amount of storage space is virtually unlimited when it comes to music, books, and apps purchased from Apple, and you get 5GB of free space for documents, mail, and backup (which is the same amount of space offered for free from Box.net).

This is such a serious rethink of how Apple devices work with content that Apple is killing its MobileMe service–something it only pulled together a handful of years ago. It underpins much of the way the new iOS works with OS X too, and calendar and email updates will sync and update across all devices using the same mechanism. Automatic daily backups to the cloud from your iDevice will protect your data from loss (particularly useful for precious photos) and it’ll automatically recognize new devices when you buy them.

But the biggest bit of iCloud from a consumer point of view is iTunes Music Match. This is Apple’s cloud addition to the venerable iTunes ecosystem. The core functionality matches the other parts of iCloud: You can access a tune stored on one device via the cloud interface, so if you buy a song on your iPhone, it’s automatically available on your Mac or iPad as well.