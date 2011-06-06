iFive: Nintendo Hacked, Next-Gen Wii Teased, China Threatens Google Weirdly, Kno Goes iPad, AT&T’s Tiny SIM Plans

Webcomic XKCD has timed today’s piece nicely, given how much the (i)cloud will be in the news this week…

1. Sony, for once, isn’t in the hacking news this morning: Instead game making rival Nintendo is now reporting a serious attack on its servers. The company claims no sensitive information leaked out, but it is the very first time such a large-scale assault has targeted Nintendo–although LulzSec’s attack was aimed at exposing similarly big security holes as those which enabled precious user data to be stolen from Sony’s servers.

2. Meanwhile in happier Nintendo news, we’re learning about its next-gen Wii successor. A publication that was previously accurate in predicting the DSi and 3DS has said the Wii games console will have a controller with integrated six-inch touchscreens to tap into the tablet OC vibe, that each controller will be playable as its own portable console, will sport a camera, and will arrive late 2012.

3. The battle between Google and China is getting weird: Last week Google blamed Chinese sources for a sophisticated cyberattack, using phishing techniques aimed at government officials and Chinese political campaigners. Now a Chinese paper, the People’s Daily (paper of the ruling Communist party) is warning Google that it’s become a “political tool” and its business will be made to suffer when the “winds shift direction.”

4. The Kno tablet was highly praised when its prototype hit the scene last year, aimed squarely at students with a textbook and lecture-centric interface. But the iPad phenomenon changed the scene so much that Kno abandoned its hardware plans. The firm since reinvented its business model as an iPad app, which launched this past weekend promising reduced prices on tens of thousands of educational textbooks and other bonuses. Will the new plan succeed?

5. AT&T’s Ralph de la Vega has revealed that his firm is collaborating in the design of a next-gen, even smaller SIM card for mobile phones–prompting speculation that he’s referencing the plans of that famous Cupertino-based PC and smartphone maker. A smaller card for smaller phone designs is a “no-brainer,” he said, while also mentioning that Windows 7 phones weren’t selling as well as either AT&T or Microsoft would have hoped.

