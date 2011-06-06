France’s Odd Internet Laws Explained: Fairness Vs. Innovation

The world stared in befuddled amusement as France banned the words “Twitter” and “Facebook” from TV. Slammed throughout the media as regulatory lunacy and ridiculous, the decree has appeared to many as a Luddite goverment’s ham-fisted attempt to control a new technology it doesn’t fully understand. From the French perspective, these measures are mere extensions of a deeply entrenched legal tradition of prioritizing fairness over competition, believing that the Internet’s love affair with a marketplace of ideas can become little more than unregulated “anarchy.”

The kid-glove fight between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Google’s Eric Schmidt over the issue of privacy illustrates the clash of digital philosophies perfectly.

“Don’t let the revolution that you’ve begun threaten everyone’s basic right to a private life and full autonomy,” said Sarkozy at last month’s eG8 gathering of tech elites. “Full transparency…sooner or later runs into the very principle of individual freedom.”

Only a few days later, Schmidt responded with exactly the opposite sentiment. Answering a question about privacy worries, he said, “The ultimate answer is transparency,” continuing, “We tell people what we know and we tell them how to delete it.”

France has little sympathy for the philosophy that more information is better. For instance, French presidential campaigns adhere to rigorous rules, which begin at a legally mandated two weeks before the election, place caps on total campaign expenditures, and the state reserves deep publicly funding coffers to help equalize the playing field.

So, when it came to the application of a 1992 French law banning the use of “surreptitious advertising,” or mentions of business products not explicitly labeled as an advertisement or news story, the French authorities decided frequent mentions of Twitter and Facebook were unfair to competitor social media platforms.