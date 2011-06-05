advertisement
The Truth About Public Relations

What is it with The Economist and public relations? So far this year the magazine has written two diatribes against public relations practitioners, which in its latest outbreak leeringly refers to PR people as “flacks,” slime-slingers,” members of the “dark side” and “urban foxes” among other love terms. Whatever happened to objectivity and reality? The problem, according to The Economist is that there are just too many of these “brazen flacks,” who it mistakenly identifies as men, when in fact there is a predominance of women in the

By Wendy Marx2 minute Read

Wendy Marx, B2B PR Specialist, Marx Communications

About the author

Wendy Marx is President of Marx Communications, an award-winning boutique B2B Public Relations agency known for turning companies and executives, including start-ups, into thought leaders. Follow her on Twitter @wendymarx and on Google+ @ plus.google.com/+wendymarx.

