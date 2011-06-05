The Truth About Public Relations

What is it with The Economist and

public relations?

So far this year the magazine has written two diatribes

against public relations practitioners, which in its latest outbreak leeringly refers to PR people as “flacks,” slime-slingers,” members of the

“dark side” and “urban foxes” among other love terms.

Whatever happened to objectivity and reality?

The problem, according to The

Economist is that there are just too many of these “brazen flacks,” who it mistakenly

identifies as men, when in fact there is a predominance of women in the

profession, and who it says spend their days”hassling reporters to run crummy

stories.”

The article besides having a noxious

tone sounds like the writer has imbibed some cynical journalists’ take on PR

from 80 years ago. In fact, it quotes a 1928 book by Edward Bernay, one of the

pioneers in public relations, as evidence of the profession’s spinning creed.

That’s kind of like referring to

some early medical book about blood-letting and claiming that defines the

surgeon’s trade. Give me a break.

I’d like to suggest that the author

of the piece talk to some of the women dominating the field of public relations

today since he/she continue to think it’s a male-dominated field. As starters,

here are two greats lists of PR women (and I’m deeply honored to be listed on

both). One is compiled by the generous, astute Valentine Belonwu (http://twitter.com/#!/bigmoneywebs)http://bigmoneyweb.com/author/admin/ and the other by the awesome, terrifically hard-working duo of Cheryl Burgess (@ckburgess) and Tom

Pick (@tompick).

As a long-time B2B public relations

person, I can wholeheartedly say that there has never in my more than 20 years

in the field been as exciting time to be in public relations. That’s because

the landscape of PR has expanded thanks to the Internet. Today, for example,

there are seemingly a zillion places to get the word out. This includes

everything from posting an article on your own blog or website, tweeting it,

posting it on LinkedIn, Facebook and other social media; talking it up on a

video, in a podcast, in a webinar, on other blogs. In fact, if you can’t tout

your own horn today, you’re doing something terribly wrong.

And, of course, there is the media. But a

legitimate PR person’s job is not, nor has it ever been, “to pitch a crummy

story” as the Economist suggests but to turn what might have been a crummy

story into something that engages. For example, I love a story I read years ago

about some scientists in Africa who were training elephants. This was a new

training program and they were having a day where they were showing what the

elephants had accomplished. A PR person turned this into the First Ever Graduating

Class of Elephant University and made what might have been ho hum memorable. In

my book that’s creative. And that’s the job of any PR person worth his or her

salt. What do you think? I’d love to hear from you.

Wendy Marx, B2B PR Specialist, Marx Communications