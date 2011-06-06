Initializing IPOs

After a long hiatus the recently revitalized IPO (Initial Public Offering) market seems to have regained it’s vigor with a re-initialization due to strong performing technology offerings in the capital markets. The sector is in a viable launch mode and near full strength. This is a boon to would be hopeful technology entrepreneurs, investment bankers and the U.S. Economy. Conversely, the majority of people will only be able to read or hear about IPO’s but will never actually have any possibility of participating in or acquiring any of the issues–it is a very clubby set. Historical profit margins at 26 % on first day returns almost insure that it will stay out of reach and the domain of institutional and ultra high net worth investors. Sorry, Guys.

My career was built on IPO investment banking and I had a significant

participation in over $68B of deals in a three and a half year period. The bulk of my time at CMG in those days was in the pursuit of IPO

participation mandates. The recent capital markets activity has re-underlined

the importance of this incredibly, dynamic market that most entrepreneurs

aspire to participate in.

There are 3 key quintessential things about the IPO Market-1) the first is that

they move in windows of opportunity, 2) the second is that they must have favorable market conditions for strong valuations, 3) the third is

that they are highly dependent on the investment banks that price and circulate

the issues so that there is significant interest and demand–that

means that people purchase the stock through secondary trading in the open

market. An underlying factor for consideration is that no one ever gets as much

of an issue as they want (excluding a few super powerful billionaires in

finance)…everyone receives only a portion, usually 10 % of what they

requested. This means if they were allocated 100,000 shares, their

retention–what they will be circled on (retain or keep) will be 10

percent of that amount–10,000 shares.

The banks want them to purchase the rest in

the open market.

This is one of the reasons that LinkedIn skyrocketed and then

plummeted back to earth–initial recipients were attempting to lock in first

day gains from the greatly reduced pre-market prices. It seems as though they

were wise to do so, academic studies show that most companies with dramatically

high first day pops tend to be poor performers in the long run. It could be

argued (many have in the case of LinkedIn i.e. Peter Thiel) that a price pop

indicates incorrect pricing and makes the company lose tremendous amounts of

real dollar value that the company won’t realize because it has effectively

been handed over to investors. Nearly everyone is aware of this, yet every

company brags about the size of the first day price pop. Go figure.

I happen to have the

distinct pleasure of having 2 of the most significant voices on price

determination in regards to capital market new issues as advisory board members

of my firm. The foremost European expert on flotation prices is highly published

professor Dr. Tim Jenkinson of Oxford, the United States counterpart on IPO’s pricing is Dr. Paul Gompers of Harvard–both have distinctive work that I would direct

you to review for deeper understanding. Without stealing any of their thunder I

will state that Wall Street categorically prices Internet stocks low. Why?

There are a myriad of reasons that can be postulated however it is a fact that it

generates huge returns on the first day for initial investors. This however is

only one of the factors driving price.

When the

investment banks set prices there are many factors used in the formula which includes

the current market valuations of comparable companies to determine the price

range. The recent flurry of technology and Internet IPO’s garnered hearty

valuations and market traction. They are

the beneficiaries of high multiples and prices due to 3 factors: 1) Small

Floats, 2) Pent up demand and 3) Market Dominance, these factors in combination

with scarcity and a savvy investment banker with a rolodex equals equal tremendous

price pops. Internet companies Zynga, Twitter and of course, Facebook

will benefit from these dynamics.