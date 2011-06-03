Rules Of Engagement, From The NBA Social Media War Room

advertisement

The bowels of Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena are grey and

charmless, the sort of place designed to discourage lingering.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, two and a half hours before the Miami

Heat and Dallas Mavericks tipped off for Game 2 of the NBA

Finals, the place was thick with bored sports reporters–both the pasty, anxious writers (and that’s a

self-description) hoping for some merciful scrap of action and

the beautiful, camera-ready TV types, who were content to be

admired and wait for their cue. Just then a lone media guy cut through the ranks, parted a black curtain and entered the glorious, shiny

center of the arena, where Dwyane Wade was warming up by

shooting long-range jumpers. The guy held up his iPhone from

the sideline and took 57 seconds of video, then tweeted it out

from @NBA: “#NBAFinals: Dwyane Wade is putting shots up

by himself on the floor right now. Game 2, 9pm/et ABC. http://

twitvid.com/MJQS5” The NBA social media team calls this a “tune-in,” a reminder

for fans to do just that. The league has 117 million followers–once you count Twitter and Facebook followers of the league,

its 30 teams, and its players–and it’s of course impossible to

know how many tuned in because of that one tweet. But we

can see this: more than 100 people retweeted it, and one guy,

@rastastar09, even responded, “@NBA TUNING IN!” And anyway, it wasn’t the last time the NBA would send out a tune-in that night or drive people to NBA.com, where

2.5 billion videos were viewed this season, more than double last year’s count. (Top that bored and beautiful TV reporter!) The league has a sophisticated plan to keep

its followers engaged throughout the season–an effort that

goes into overdrive during big moments like this. So Thursday, to see how they do it, I followed the team members who’ve tweeted dozens of clips and pics and 140-character-or-less quips long before the traditional sports hacks score a single quote. I learned a few rules of their social media game. And then tried to

bury my tears as my long-beloved Miami Heat choked in the

fourth. Here’s how they do it:

1. Make fans feel like insiders

The NBA joined Twitter in February of 2009. “When we first

got on it, we looked at it as a quick, instantaneous way for us

to alert our fanbase that there was something amazing going on

during games,” said Melissa Brenner, NBA vice president of

marketing. But the league also polled fans–an effort that now

happens twice a season–and discovered that people wanted

more than an alarm system. “If we’re not constantly putting

forth clever, unique content and then evaluating its efficacy, it’s

hard to scale,” Brenner said. So the NBA built a team to create that content. Thursday night, it operated like a small news organization. The

group began the day, like every day, with an 11 a.m. meeting to

cover the basics: how many sponsored tweets needed to go out, what NBA-related news needed coverage, and the schedule for

the game. There were two guys working the arena (who the

NBA asked me not to identify by name). One got on-the-court

photos and videos; the other roamed the crowd. “People think

we’re just random guys, taking pictures for ourselves,” one

told me. “It’s like, no, I swear, it’s legitimate!” The on-the-ground duo was helped out by a small group of

guys in a New Jersey office, who gathered stats and monitored

Twitter for NBA-related trending topics. Emails flew between

them all night, and they each used their best judgment on what

would be coolest for fans. “We want to give people a sense that

they’re here,” one of the guys told me. That’s not totally possible, of course, but the DIY nature of the

iPhone operation works in their favor: That video of Wade

shooting around before the game felt raw, almost illicit, in a

way that a lingering shot on ABC never could.

2. Don’t join the conversation. Create the conversation.

Sports are about two things: cheering your team, and ridiculing

your opponent. Twitter is especially heavy on the latter. That’s

why trending topics are often negative: “Dirk NoRingski” was

big during Game 1, making fun of Mavs star Dirk Nowitzki for

his lack of championship hardware. Some of the top trending

topics during Game 2 included unkind words for The Heat. This puts the NBA in a tricky position. “Our objective is to

engage basketball fans globally on a digital conversation,”

Brenner said. But it doesn’t promise to jump in on every fan comment or trending topic, lest it risk being accused of ignoring thornier moments (like a player scandal or a ref’s bad call) that the

league would prefer to handle more diplomatically. The social media team’s solution: Only engage fans in

conversations that the NBA starts. Before the game, one of the guys tweeted, “The key for the

Dallas #Mavs in tonight’s #NBAFinals Game 2 is________?”

The predictable responses roll in. One fan tweets, “don’t show

up.” The NBA guy likes @sirleemason15’s response–“their

bench”–and retweets it. Now the conversation is self-contained: The NBA asked for a response, got it, and engaged

fans. The league stays above the fray. After the game, as we sat in a room full of computers, one of

the social media guys received an email with a list of current trending

topics. It included the usual scuff, and then this name: Brian

Cardinal. He’s a benchwarmer on the Mavs who got a rare,

single minute of gametime, which was exciting

enough for fans to cheer him with keyboards.

“That’s the most useful one in this email,” the social media guy

told me. Again, the NBA won’t engage this directly: It doesn’t want to

be in the habit of responding to trending topics. But he’ll likely

slip Cardinal’s name into a tweet soon enough, just to play into

the conversation. 3. Know what your readers want, when they want it

When the NBA joined Twitter, it figured fans would appreciate

tune-in reminders a few hours before a game. “But when we

polled them,” Brenner said, “it turns out fans were making

their TV viewing decisions much earlier in the day. So we

responded by telling them first thing in the morning.” The NBA collects all sorts of data on how its social media is

received, and adjusts accordingly. It’s found, for example, that

fans respond really well to posts about milestones, so it sends

out more of them. Some fans love history and stats–and

there’s so much to say about those topics, in fact, that the

league spun them off into two new feeds, @NBAStatsCube

and @NBAHistory. The league wasn’t concerned it would

cannibalize its main feed; instead it sees these new feeds as

ways to serve different audiences. They also find that Facebook posts that go longer than one

sentence are largely ignored. The post-game tweet is the only

consistent exception. It makes sense: If fans are hungry for

long post-game shows on TV and then more yammering on

SportsCenter, they’ll at least tolerate a yawning three sentences

on Facebook.

So after the game, one of the social media guys ran back to his

room in the arena to type this out: Wow…a thriller for the ages saw the Dallas Mavericks mount a torrid

comeback to erase a 15 point deﬁcit in the 4th quarter in Miami… Of course, no Mavs run would be complete without a healthy dose of

DIRK who delivered a clutch 3 and the go-ahead layup with just over 3

seconds to play to shock the Heat 95-93. We’ve got ourselves a series!!!! He didn’t always put the score in his post-game Facebook

posts, but then he looked at the comments people left and

found a consistent response: “What was the score?” You’d think these people would have just looked it up

themselves. But that’s fine: The NBA is happy to provide. 4. Don’t overwhelm your followers

The social media team uses HootSuite to plan tweets

throughout the day, and then supplements them with live

tweets as they see fit. It also has a formula for how often to

send updates: Tweet 30 to 40 minutes on big NBA days like the

Finals, and every hour on quieter days; and post on Facebook

every hour on big days and every two to three hours on quieter

days. But of course, posts go up with even greater frequency during

big games.

“Twitter’s a right-now kind of platform. You tweet, and then it

gets buried and disappears,” one of the guys said. “Things stick

around longer on Facebook, so you don’t want to flood it as

much.” 5. Plan ahead, because not every day has a big game

After the game, which Nowitzki won in the final seconds, one

of the guys went hunting for the clutch star–which largely

meant frequent check-ins with a dude stationed outside ABC’s interview studio. The NBA social media guy didn’t need an

interview with Nowitzki (although he’d have happily taken

one). Rather, he just needed a photo. But Nowitzki was nowhere to be found. So, we popped into the post-game press conferences and saw

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra vow a return to form. (Snap picture,

type quote into iPhone, tweet.) We walked back to the

computer room, to tweet a video highlight of the game that someone else in the NBA social media world had already uploaded to NBA.com. And

then, finally, it seemed like Nowitzki was going to come

around, so we idles around the ABC room. Sure enough, the 7-foot

German lumbered by, complaining to a handler about the

number of interviews he had to do. The social media guy took a quick shot on his iPhone. But he

didn’t post it right away.

It was nearly 1 a.m. by that point. Most fans had likely gone to

bed or at least weren’t sitting in front of their computers

anymore. And Game 3 is on Sunday. Players may not be seen

too much until then, but fans will still want a taste of the

action. So he might keep that shot in his phone, and send it out this

weekend with a tune-in for an NBA TV show. “We have two

days off,” he said. “Got to fill it with something.” [Image: Getty Images] Follow @heyfeifer (Jason Feifer)